A 7-foot-long python was found curled up inside the car of a BJP leader in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, causing panic among locals. The leader reportedly fled the scene after spotting the snake, which was resting inside the car’s bonnet. A video of the incident circulated on social media, capturing the massive python and the chaos around it. The Forest Department was alerted and rushed to the location to handle the situation. After hours of careful effort, the team successfully rescued the python from the vehicle. Python in Kushinagar: 8-Foot-Long Snake Found Curled Up Inside Shop in Uttar Pradesh, Rescued (Watch Video).

7-Foot Long Python Found Inside BJP Leader's Car in Barabanki

BJP नेता की कार में 7 फीट का अजगर बैठा मिला. इसे देख नेता जी भाग खड़े हुए. घटना यूपी के बाराबंकी की है . pic.twitter.com/NSDRKGf0dz — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) September 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Priya Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

