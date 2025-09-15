Panic gripped a local market in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Saturday morning, September 13, after an eight-foot-long python was found inside a shop. The incident occurred when the shopkeeper opened his store and was stunned to find the massive reptile coiled inside. He immediately raised an alarm. A video of the incident has surfaced. Initial attempts by locals to drive the snake out failed, leading to the call for a professional snake catcher. The rescue operation proved challenging due to the python’s size and strength. Though the snake was eventually secured in a sack, the drama didn’t end there. On the way out, the python managed to escape and slithered under a parked car. After a tense few minutes, the snake catcher was able to safely capture it once again. Locals suspect the python may have entered the shop through a nearby drain. Massive Python Swallows Fox in Jharkhand’s Giridih As Locals Watch in Horror; Video Surfaces.

Python Found Curled Up Inside Shop in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)