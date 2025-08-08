In a heartwarming moment amid tragedy, a woman tourist from Gujarat tied a rakhi made from a torn piece of her dupatta on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s wrist after being rescued in Dharali today, August 8. The emotional gesture took place during the CM’s visit to Harsil, where he was reviewing ongoing relief operations following the devastating flash floods in Uttarkashi district. The floods, triggered by torrential rains on August 5, claimed at least four lives and left dozens missing after the Kheer Ganga river overflowed. Hotels, homes, and roads were swept away as massive waves tore through the town, located 8,600 feet above sea level. CM Dhami confirmed that around 190 people had been rescued, with search operations continuing for the missing. The touching video of the woman’s gratitude has since surfaced on social media. Rakhi 2025: Jammu and Kashmir School Students Celebrate 1st Rakshabandhan After Operation Sindoor With BSF Jawans at International Border (Watch Video).

Gujarat Woman Ties Rakhi to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami After Rescue

VIDEO | Dharali: A woman from Gujarat ties a rakhi made from a piece of her 'dupatta' to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) after being rescued. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#Uttarakhand #Dharali pic.twitter.com/8Xb8zISUJ6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2025

Flood Survivor Ties Rakhi to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

#WATCH | Uttarkashi | On Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's arrival at Harsil, a woman tourist from Gujarat tore a part of her dupatta and tied a Rakhi on the CM's wrist, as a token of thanks and appreciation for his government's disaster relief operations. pic.twitter.com/XyLDnLLTwD — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

