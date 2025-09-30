The body of 36-year-old journalist Rajeev Pratap, missing for nearly ten days, was recovered from the Bhagirathi River in Uttarkashi on Sunday, September 28, sparking outrage and concern across the nation. Pratap, an IIMC alumnus running the digital news channel Delhi Uttarakhand Live, had been reporting on alleged corruption at the district hospital, and his family claims he had received threats prior to his disappearance. While the police suggested that Pratap may have accidentally fallen into the river after his car was found damaged on September 19, his family maintains that he was likely murdered for exposing wrongdoing. The Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had earlier recovered his car, and a slipper found inside suggested foul play. A postmortem has been conducted, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, as the family continues to demand a thorough inquiry. Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: 3 Arrested in Connection With Killing of Journalist in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur (Watch Video).

Missing Journalist Rajeev Pratap Found Dead in the Uttarkashi River

36 साल का पत्रकार, करप्शन केस पर रिपोर्टिंग, करीबन दस दिनों तक लापता और फिर पत्रकार का शव नदी से बरामत होता है. पत्रकार के परिवार का आरोप है कि भ्रष्टाचार उजागर करने के चलते ही उनकी हत्या की गई. और इस हत्याकांड पर कोई बात नहीं हो रही. pic.twitter.com/eDKasKJ4h6 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) September 29, 2025

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Orders Probe Into Journalist Rajeev Pratap's Death

Team IIMCAA regrets to inform that Mr. Rajiv Pratap (HJ, Delhi | 2020-21) has died in mysterious circumstances in Uttarakhand. He was missing since 18th September and his body has been recovered from Joshiyara Barrage in Uttarkashi today. The car, he was driving, was found in the… https://t.co/5GYnoQ0CJo pic.twitter.com/c0tERKDxmO — IIMC Alumni Association (@IIMCAA) September 28, 2025

