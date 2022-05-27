Dr Aparna Mukherjee, Scientist E with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that there are monkeypox cases in cases in non-endemic countries of Europe and the USA. In India, we haven't had any case yet & Govt is keeping a watch, she said. "It usually comes with high-grade fever, lot of body ache &other symptoms. Rashes develop after 2-3 days," Mukherjee said about the symptoms of monkeypox. She also said that individuals who have a travel history to these countries where there are monkeypox cases and with these kinds of distinctive symptoms can get themselves tested. "We should not panic. It's usually spread by very close contact," she said.

Check tweet:

So anybody who has a travel history to these countries where we are getting these cases, with these kinds of distinctive symptoms can get themselves tested. We should not panic. It's usually spread by very close contact: Dr Aparna Mukherjee, Scientist E, ICMR on Monkeypox — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)