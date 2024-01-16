The Kerala High Court recently said that a soldier is supposed to guard the nation and the dignity of its citizens. The court observed while denying bail to a soldier who was booked for allegedly persuading a thirteen-year-old boy to have sex with him. The high court bench of single-judge Justice Sophy Thomas also opined that since the bail applicant is a soldier, the allegations against him need to be viewed seriously. "Being a soldier, the allegations against the petitioner have to be viewed more seriously. He is supposed to guard the nation and the dignity and integrity of the citizens," Justice Thomas said. HC on Rape Survivor's Identity: Kerala High Court Upholds Decision Refusing Action Against Magistrate for Revealing Identity of Rape Survivor in Order.

HC on Dignity of Citizens

"Soldier supposed to protect dignity of citizens": Kerala High Court denies bail to soldier in POCSO case Read story: https://t.co/fviBw4ivX8 pic.twitter.com/ywB9GAqDDM — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)