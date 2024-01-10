The Kerala High Court, on Tuesday, January 9, upheld the order of a single judge that dismissed the request for legal action against a Magistrate who had inadvertently revealed a rape survivor's name in his order. The division bench of Chief Justice AJ Desai and Justice VG Arun stated that it was in agreement with the single-judge order. The court also noted that it had directed the immediate anonymisation of records to protect the survivor's identity. The Kerala High Court was hearing an appeal filed by a survivor in a rape case. The petitioner, a rape survivor, had approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Kattakkada to cancel the bail granted to the accused Saiju AV. While the Magistrate passed an order refusing to cancel the bail, he also went on to reveal the identity of the victim. 'Children Would Be Scared Just To Enter It': Kerala High Court Says Witness Box for POCSO Case Victims Worse Than a Kennel.

HC on Rape Survivor's Identity

