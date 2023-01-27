Some students went inside&perhaps attempted (to screen it) but failed. Later, a few more people gathered & Police handled the law & order situation outside well. Right now, aT 6 pm, the situation is normal everywhere. The students who went inside have also left: Sagar Singh Kalsi pic.twitter.com/fR5Nw2tjKp— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)