Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is celebrating her 77th birthday today, December 9. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended birthday greetings to the former Congress president on her special day. "Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi said, while Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said Sonia Gandhi is an exemplar of devoted public life. On the other hand, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Sonia Gandhi led Congress with great distinction and "continues to be an inspiration for all its leaders and workers". Sonia Gandhi Birthday: PM Narendra Modi Greets Former Congress President on Her 77th Birthday.

PM Narendra Modi Greets Former Congress President

An Exemplar of Devoted Public Life

She Has Led Congress With Great Distinction

May She Continues To Guide and Inspire All of Us

Her Strong Sense of Right and Wrong Defines Her Amazing Political Journey

