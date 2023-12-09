Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is celebrating her 77th birthday today, December 9. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended birthday greetings to the former Congress president on her special day. "Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi said, while Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said Sonia Gandhi is an exemplar of devoted public life. On the other hand, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Sonia Gandhi led Congress with great distinction and "continues to be an inspiration for all its leaders and workers". Sonia Gandhi Birthday: PM Narendra Modi Greets Former Congress President on Her 77th Birthday.

PM Narendra Modi Greets Former Congress President

Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2023

An Exemplar of Devoted Public Life

Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Madam Sonia Gandhi, an exemplar of devoted public life. Wishing her a long life filled with good health. May her profound vision and wealth of experience continue to be a guiding light in our united endeavour to… pic.twitter.com/kTCpniDBoG — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 9, 2023

She Has Led Congress With Great Distinction

Wishing Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a wonderful birthday and a splendid year ahead. She has led @incIndia with great distinction and continues to be an inspiration for all its leaders and workers. Long may she enjoy health & happiness and continue to guide our party & serve our nation. pic.twitter.com/SXitamWJ9I — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 9, 2023

May She Continues To Guide and Inspire All of Us

Heartiest birthday greetings to leader of @INCIndia and guiding light Smt. #SoniaGandhi Ji. Prayers to Almighty for her healthy, happy, successful and long life. May she continues to guide and inspire all of us on the path of building a better India. #HappyBirthdaySoniaGandhiJi pic.twitter.com/Z7qFhRekWL — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 9, 2023

Her Strong Sense of Right and Wrong Defines Her Amazing Political Journey

Her strong sense of right and wrong defines her amazing political journey. Happy Returns of the day to #SoniaGandhi ji pic.twitter.com/EMWW1CNhml — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) December 9, 2023

