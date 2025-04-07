In a disturbing incident from Haryana’s Sonipat, a Nepali woman was found hanging in the bathroom of a local resident’s house in Sector 14 on Monday, April 7. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, raising suspicion of foul play. Police rushed to the scene and called in a special team to conduct a detailed inspection. Investigating Officer Pradeep Kumar confirmed that the investigation is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities are questioning residents and gathering CCTV footage as part of the probe. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Sampla Bus Stand in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Expresses Shock Over Incident.

Nepali Woman Found Dead in Sonipat Home

Sonipat, Haryana: A Nepali woman was found hanging in the bathroom of a house in Sector 14, Sonipat, under suspicious circumstances. The body was discovered inside the house owned by a local resident Investigating Officer, Pradeep Kumar says, "...Upon receiving the information,… pic.twitter.com/krwl9I1Zfn — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)