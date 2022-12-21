The National Commission for Women has asked Spice Jet to take down a post describing women flight attendants as "red hot girls". The airline had shared a picture of veteran actor Dharmendra, travelling on one of its flight, with the crew. What led to the NCW’s warning was the caption, which said: “Garam-Dharam with our redhot girls.” SpiceJet Pilot Makes In-Flight Announcement in Funny Hindi Poetry, Video Leaves Netizens Mesmerised

Check Tweet by SpiceJet:

Check Tweet By NCW India:

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet Ltd to look into the matter and to issue directions to take down the post. Action taken must be communicated to the Commission. https://t.co/cfKtJvyUbC — NCW (@NCWIndia) December 19, 2022

