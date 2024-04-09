The SunRisers Hyderabad were able to achieve their second consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League 2024 and defeated Punjab Kings by two runs. PBKS weren't able to chase down 183 runs against SRH as they ended their second innings at 180/6. As SunRisers were able to achieve their third win of the tournament, various memes went viral on social media. Some of them are mentioned below: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Punjab Kings By 2 Runs in IPL 2024; Nitish Kumar Reddy's All-Round Performance Powers SRH to Narrow Win Over PBKS
PBKS Team Management to Shashank Singh
Shashank Singh has already forgiven PBKS for their mistake but his teammates still want to give him more opportunities to be a hero.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 9, 2024
Hilarious
*PBKS hari toh Preity sad, SRH hari toh Kavya sad*
Jay Shah: pic.twitter.com/nBzpoFTu4d
— 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 9, 2024
Comical
If PBKS had a face pic.twitter.com/LIre7AfU5z
— Adarsh (@WhyAdarsh) April 9, 2024
Nitish Reddy vs Other SRH Batsmen
Other SRH batsmen struggling against PBKS...
Meanwhile Nitish Reddy :#PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/YPWJJldwLe
— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) April 9, 2024
Punjab Kings Management to Shashank Singh And Ashutosh Sharma
PBKS to Shashank and Ashutosh: pic.twitter.com/hjz7yWXyMM
— Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) April 9, 2024
Jaydev Unadkat Almost Regained his Form
Unadkat almost got his form back today .. 🤐#SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/jdkxBfZs6D
— AAP_Ka_Mittal (@Aap_Ka_Mittal) April 9, 2024
Chuckling
SRH win the match 🥳💥 #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/87ol69JK5x
— Pawan Bunny🐉 (@PawanbunnyAADHF) April 9, 2024
Kavya Maran Makes Preity Zinta Cry
Preity Zinta and kavya Maran #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/PR6ZA1O5Sd
— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 9, 2024
Kavya Maran's Mood in The Last Over
Kavya Maran while watching the last over: pic.twitter.com/zCk1SHbgl4
— 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 9, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)