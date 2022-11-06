Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested in Sydney on rape charges. The Sri Lanka team, which was participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2022, left home without him this morning. Gunathilaka was earlier injured and ruled out out of the tournament, but the team management kept him with the squad without sending him home.

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney on rape charges, team leaves Australia without him: Team source — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)