A massive fire broke out at a residential house near Firdous Cinema in Hawal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar region on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details are awaited. Srinagar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Residential House in Bagh-E-Mehtab Area, Fire Extinguishing Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Srinagar Fire

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Fire breaks out in a house near the Firdous Cinema in Hawal. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/PiR0Ppvfyr — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

