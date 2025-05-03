A hotel employee in Srinagar has landed in trouble after allegedly transferring INR 1 lakh from his manager’s mobile phone without permission to fund his online gaming addiction. According to police, the employee secretly accessed the manager’s phone during work hours and used a digital payment app to transfer the amount in multiple transactions. The incident came to light after the manager noticed the unauthorised deductions and lodged a formal complaint. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and traced the transactions back to the employee. He reportedly admitted to using the money for online gaming purposes. An FIR has been registered, and further legal action is underway. Srinagar Boats Capsize: Man Feared Dead, 4 Rescued After 2 Boats Overturn in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hotel Employee Transfers INR 1Lakh From Manager’s Phone To Fuel Online Gaming Addiction

Hotel employee secretly uses manager’s phone, transfers Rs 1 lakh for online gaming in Srinagar. Reports: Arif Khan pic.twitter.com/dv3lnhWmTL — Rising Kashmir (@RisingKashmir) May 2, 2025

