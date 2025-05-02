Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) One person was feared dead, while four others were rescued after two boats overturned in the waters of Dal Lake here due to high-speed winds on Friday, officials said.

Two boats, carrying five passengers, overturned in the lake on Friday evening after high speed winds swept Srinagar and other areas of the valley, they said.

Four of the passengers were rescued by the locals and rescue teams, while one person, identified as Toufiq Choupan, is feared dead. Efforts are on to rescue him, they added.

