Political activist Fatima Farooq was live-streaming about the tense situation in Doda district when her husband barged in, hurling abuses and trying to physically stop her. She was speaking about the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). In the viral video, Farooq says, “A representative of one lakh people has been booked under the Public Safety Act on the grounds that he’s a threat to public safety. How can this happen?” Her husband shouted, “Tu kya live kar rahi hai? Why are you doing this?” and “Who is Mehraj Malik to you?” Farooq replied calmly, “Mehraj Malik is no one to me, but I am standing with justice.” As he lunged for her phone, she swung the camera toward him, telling viewers, “You all can see… standing with the truth.” He then threatened, “Stop it or I will choke your throat.” Hours later, police took the couple into custody. Jammu and Kashmir: Scuffle in Assembly After AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Comment on Hindus; Leaders Pushed Out of Premises (Watch Videos).

Fatima Farooq Threatened by Husband During Live Stream

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)