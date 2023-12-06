Senior advocate Dushyant Dave recently wrote an open letter to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and expressed being "anguished at certain happenings about the listing of cases by the Registry of the Supreme Court". In his letter, Dave said that some of the matters being relisted by the registry are "sensitive matters" involving human rights, Freedom of Speech, Democracy, and Functioning of Statutory and Constitutional Institutions. "On your appointment, strong hopes were created in the minds of Citizens that under your Leadership, the Supreme Court will rise to greater heights," advocate Dave wrote. Constitution Day 2023: Supreme Court Has Always Acted as a ‘People’s Court’, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

