A 35-year-old businessman named Pankaj died of a suspected heart attack while working out at Srauta Gym and Wellness Club in Faridabad’s Sector-8 on Tuesday morning. CCTV footage shows him collapsing during a triceps extension around 10:20 am, just minutes after beginning his routine. Despite immediate efforts by fellow gym-goers and the arrival of a medical team from a nearby hospital, Pankaj was declared dead at the scene. His trainer stated he was not lifting heavily and weighed 175 kg, making transport difficult. Pankaj had been a regular at the gym for five months. The police have sent the body for postmortem to BK Hospital for further investigation. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Firozpur: Man Collapses and Dies of Heart Attack After Hitting Six During Cricket Match in Punjab, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Man Dies in Faridabad Gym (Disturbing Video)

#Haryana – 35-year-old Pankaj Sharma died suddenly while working out in a gym in #Faridabad!! pic.twitter.com/NnWIi0vIDi — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 3, 2025

