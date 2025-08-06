The Delhi police have solved Tamil Nadu MP Sudha Ramakrishnan's gold chain robbery case. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Delhi police said that the chain snatching case of Congress MP R Sudha has been solved. "The accused has been arrested and the chain has been recovered. More details shall be shared in due course," the post read. It must be recalled that Mayiladuthurai MP R Sudha had written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that her gold chain was snatched during a morning walk in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, August 4. In a letter, the parliamentarian had urged Amit Shah to direct the authorities to track down and arrest the culprit. Sudha Ramakrishnan Robbed in Delhi: Congress MP Injured on Neck As Biker Snatches Gold Chain During Morning Walk in Chanakyapuri, FIR Registered.

Delhi Police Recover Gold Chain of Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan, Arrest Accused

🚨The case of snatching of chain of Hon'ble Member of Parliament has been solved. The accused has been arrested and the chain has been recovered. More details shall be shared in due course.#DPUpdates — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 6, 2025

