In a shocking incident, three people attempted suicide inside Gujarat High Court on Thursday. According to Bar and Bench, the trio, including a woman, were seen consuming a presumably toxic liquid from plastic bottles after the court denied them relief in a matter. The report added that the three persons were rushed to the hospital. Following the incident, the live streaming of proceedings was abruptly halted. More details are awaited. HC on 'Pro-Pakistan' Posts and Derogatory Remarks About PM Narendra Modi: People Staying in India Must Be Faithful To It, Says Gujarat High Court; Denies Bail to Congress Leader.

Suicide Bid In Gujarat High Court:

