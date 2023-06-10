The Gujarat High Court rejected the bail plea of a Congress leader, who is accused of posting objectionable content online, including posting 'anti-India’ and ‘pro-Pakistan’ content and using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platforms. The case pertains to one Afzal Lakhani. In its observation, the high court said people who stay in India must be faithful to India. “People may have personal 'likes' or 'dislikes', but it does not mean that they can use derogatory and foul language against the Prime Minister of the country and his late mother," the court observed. HC on 'Defamatory Content' Against Adar Poonawala and Serum Institute of India: Prima Facie Defamatory, Says Bombay High Court While Restraining Two From Posting Against Covishield Manufacturer.

HC on 'Pro-Pakistan' Posts and Derogatory Remarks About PM Narendra Modi:

