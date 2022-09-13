The Supreme Court recently directed the Union Government to pay Rs 10 lakh to a man who claimed that he spent 14 years in Pakistan jail as an Indian spy. In his petition, the man claimed that he was deputed to Pakistan for a covert mission where he was arrested and kept imprisoned for 14 years.

