The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection to Times Now anchor Navika Kumar from all coercive steps from the FIRs registered over the remarks made by Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammed in a channel show and future FIRs/complaints which may be registered on the same issue.

