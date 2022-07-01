The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant relief to the suspended BJP leader for transferring all FIRs registered against her to Delhi, following which Sharma Withdrew her plea from the SC. Supreme Court also slammed her saying she and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered, and should apologise to the whole country.

Supreme Court refuses to grant relief to suspended BJP leader Nupur for transferring all FIRs registered against her to Delhi. Nupur Sharma withdraws her plea from the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/96zewta6ny — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

Supreme Court Slams Nupur Sharma:

Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma and says she should apologise to the whole country. Supreme Court says she and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire. Supreme Court says her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

