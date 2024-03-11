In the latest development in the Electoral bonds case, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to compile the information soon. The apex court also directed the Election Commission to publish the details on its official website no later than 5 pm on March 15. The decision comes as the Supreme Court dismissed an application of the State Bank of India (SBI) that sought an extension till June 30 to submit details of Electoral Bonds to the Election Commission of India. The apex court asked SBI to disclose the details of Electoral Bonds by the close of business hours on March 12. Supreme Court’s Responsibility To Protect Its Dignity: Kapil Sibal on SBI Plea on Electoral Bonds Issue.

SC Directs EC to Compile the Information:

