Supreme Court on Friday stayed demolition of Curlies Restaurant in Goa. The restaurant is linked to death of TikTok Star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The Supreme Court stayed the demolition on condition that no commercial activities will take place in the restaurant.

Supreme Court stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place there (Earlier visual from Curlies restaurant in Goa) pic.twitter.com/ohHH471AUF — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

