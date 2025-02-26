A massive fire broke out at Shiv Shakti Textile Market in Surat this morning, February 26. According to the latest development, the blaze at Shiv Shakti Textile Market in Surat remains uncontrolled after 13 hours. Fire brigades from Surat, Navsari, and Bardoli, along with industrial fire teams from ONGC, Kribhco, AMNS, NTPC, Reliance, and Color Tex, have been deployed to douse the blaze. Surat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on 8th Floor of Kuberji Textile World in Gujarat’s Saroli, 12 Fire Vehicles Present at Spot (Watch Video).

