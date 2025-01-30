A massive fire broke out in Gujarat's Surat today, January 30. According to news agency IANS, the blaze erupted on the eighth floor of Kuberji Textile World in Surat's Saroli. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and 12 fire vehicles were rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to control the blaze. ANMS Company Fire: 4 Contractual Workers Killed As Massive Blaze Erupts at Hazira Steel Plant in Gujarat’s Surat (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Surat's Saroli

Surat, Gujarat: A fire breaks out on the 8th floor of Kuberji Textile World in Saroli. 12 fire vehicles are present at the scene, and efforts are underway to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/NlFy3JBE33 — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2025

