Tension gripped the border district of Samba late Friday night after loud explosions were heard, triggering panic among residents. According to officials, India’s air defence systems were activated after suspicious aerial objects, believed to be Pakistani drones, were detected near the International Border. Indian forces successfully intercepted and neutralised amid blackouts in the area. The situation remains under close watch. Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Foils Infiltration Bid From Pakistan in Samba, 7 Terrorists Killed.

Explosion in Samba

#WATCH | J&K | Explosions heard in Samba as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout. (Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Vem5V9N41A — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

