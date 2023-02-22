VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi said that Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar could face the same fate of Shraddha Walker, the woman who was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala who chopped her body into pieces and kept in the fridge. Sadhvi Prachi made the controversial statement days after Swara Bhasker married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. "Probably, Swara Bhasker didn't pay attention to the news of how Shraddha's body was chopped into 35 pieces. She should have seen the fridge once before taking such a big decision. It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say. But what happened to Shraddha can happen to Swara too,” the VHP leader can be heard saying. Swara Bhasker Weds Politician Fahad Ahmad, Shares Pic Collage From Her Court Marriage (Watch Video).

Sadhvi Prachi Attacks Swara Bhaskar:

