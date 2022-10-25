On Tuesday, Amul took to social media to congratulate newly elected UK PM Rishi Sunak, who was on Monday chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party. In its topical, Amul said, "Welcoming Britain's first indian origin PM!" The Amul topical also features Sunak with the Amul girl with a caption in the picture reading, "Rishi SunUK! Amul Prime Makhan." According to reports, UK' new Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will take oath on October 28 while the cabinet is likely to be formed on October 29.

Take A Look At The Post:

