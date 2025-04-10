Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the conspiracy behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, arrived in Delhi on Thursday at approximately 2:40 PM. The Canadian national of Pakistani descent had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles before his extradition. He was brought to India on a special flight after all legal obstacles to his extradition were cleared by the US. Initial visuals of Rana surfaced on social media upon his arrival. He is expected to be placed in a high-security ward at Tihar Jail, where all necessary arrangements have been made for his detention. Following this, Rana is likely to be presented before the Patiala House Court in Delhi, with an NIA judge set to hear the case. Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India From US: Plane Carrying Key Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Lands in Delhi.

Tahawwur Rana 1st Photo After Landing in Delhi

