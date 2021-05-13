As many as 4 people died and 15 others were injured after a fire broke out at a pesticides manufacturing factory in Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu. The injured ones have been admitted to a govt hospital.

Tamil Nadu: 4 people dead, 15 injured in fire at a pesticides manufacturing factory in Cuddalore; Injured admitted to a govt hospital "Strict action will be taken against factories and companies which don't take steps to control accidents," says State Minister CV Ganesan pic.twitter.com/wcZN9lvQJk — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)