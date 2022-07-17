Private schools in Tamil Nadu will not function on Monday, KR Nandhakumar, state secretary of TN Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association said on Sunday. "All private nursery, matriculation & CBSE schools will remain closed tomorrow in the state to protest against the attack on Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kallakurichi, Nandhakumar added.

Check Tweet:

