Chennai, December 9: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced Rs 6,000 cyclone relief to people affected by cyclone Michaung. The assistance to people, whose livelihoods were affected by the cyclone, would be paid in cash by the government at the ration shops, the government said in an official release. Also, relief under other categories would be increased. Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Serves Food and Distributes Relief Materials to People (Watch Video).

More Details:

Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 6,000 as livelihood assistance to people affected by the impact of Cyclone Michong. Cash will be given to people through ration shops (public distribution system). — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

