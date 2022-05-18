Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday flagged off another vessel carrying essential supplies to Sri Lanka from Chennai, ANI reported. On Sunday CM Stalin said that as many as 137 types of medical supplies worth Rs 28 crores will be sent to Sri Lanka in the coming days.

