The customs department today said that in two separate operations conducted this week at Chennai, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 23.34 kilograms of smuggled foreign gold totally valued at Rs 14.43 crores that was attempted to be smuggled into the country through Chennai international airport. Both persons including a Sri Lankan national have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Chennai Airport Customs Seize 1,796 Grams Gold Worth Rs 95 Lakh Concealed Inside Electric Motor From Abu Dhabi Passenger (Watch Video).

Chennai Airport Customs Arrest Two

In two separate operations this week, DRI seized 23.34 kg smuggled foreign gold valued at Rs. 14.43 crores through Chennai International Airport, two passengers held. pic.twitter.com/qpMup2xZPX — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

