A major fire broke out in a dump yard in Tamil Nadu’s Vellalore region on Saturday night, April 6, 2024. According to reports, a total of 40 private water lorries, 14 fire tenders and 300 fire brigades are participating in an operation to douse the fire as it continues for the second consecutive day on Sunday, April 7. Further details are awaited. Tamil Nadu Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Sofa Manufacturing Unit in Thiruvallur (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Fire

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A major fire accident occurred in the Vellalore dump yard yesterday night. 40 private water lorries, 14 fire tenders and 300 fire brigades are in operation to douse the fire as it continues for the second consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/w5Cmci62Kj — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)