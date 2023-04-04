A massive fire broke out in a furniture manufacturing company in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Although firefighters are doing their work, the flames of the fire seem to be gutting everything. The damage caused is surely irreparable. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details awaited. Tamil Nadu Fire: Blaze Erupts on Top Floor Of LIC Building in Chennai (See Pics).

Fire Breaks Out in Tamil Nadu's Furniture Manufacturing Company

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out in a furniture manufacturing company in Coimbatore. Firefighting team personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/uZLx9UpZaZ — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)