The state's educational authorities in the districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram have declared school holidays in response to the rains plaguing various regions of Tamil Nadu. Additionally, Union Territory Puducherry has notified that universities and schools will remain shut on November 14, owing to the warning regarding heavy rainfall. The notification comes after the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction that on November 14, Puducherry, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore districts will experience heavy to extremely severe rains. Meanwhile, visuals of heavy rainfall have surfaced online from Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore region. Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of State, Holiday Declared in All Schools in Chennai (Watch Video).

Schools to Remain Shut in Cuddalore Amid Heavy Rainfall

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore; All educational institutions including professional colleges in Cuddalore District are closed today due to rainfall pic.twitter.com/Bn0hCFQ7pR — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

