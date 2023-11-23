A bus was damaged after a tree fell on it in Tamil Nadu’s Burliyar region on Thursday, November 23. The passenger bus was travelling between Mettupalayam and Coonoor. According to reports, no individual was hurt in the accident. Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected to continue in various parts of the state till Friday, November 24. Mumbai Rains: Tree Falls on Newly-Inducted AC Double Decker Bus in Fort Area, None Hurt (Watch Video).

Tree Falls on Bus Due to Landslide in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu | A bus was damaged as a tree fell on it due to a landslide in Burliyar, near Barliar between Mettupalayam and Coonoor after heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/oXLiC7DrKn — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)