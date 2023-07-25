Amid heavy rainfall in the city, a tree fell on a newly-inducted AC double-decker bus in Mumbai’s Fort Area on Tuesday. While no injuries have been reported in the incident yet, damages caused to the vehicle are yet to be assessed. Mumbai Rains: Man Dies After Tree Falls Amid Heavy Rainfall in Malad.

Tree Falls on Newly-Inducted AC Double Decker Bus in Fort Area

BREAKING! Bus and news! Tree fall on #Mumbai's new AC double decker bus in its very first monsoon. No injuries, damages to be assessed yet. Video credit respective owner. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/REDSi3Dk2q — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)