The National Commission for Women has acknowledged the horrifying Tarn Taran incident. In a recent tweet via its official X handle, NCW wrote, “Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident in Tarn Taran's Valtoha village, Punjab. The assault and semi-naked parade of a 55-year-old woman is appalling. Honourable Chairperson NCW Rekha Sharma has taken suo motu cognisance in the matter and has directed DGP Punjab to take swift action, to arrest the culprits and remove the circulated video.” Punjab Shocker: Three Arrested for Assaulting, Parading Semi-Naked 55-Year-Old Woman in Tarn Taran District.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Tarn Taran Incident

