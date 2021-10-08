Tata Sons group emerges as the winning bidder for Air India with an Rs 18,000 Crore offer. The transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2021, says Tuhin Kant Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM.

Tata Sons wins the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India pic.twitter.com/XgAW5YBQMj — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

