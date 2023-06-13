In an unfortunate incident, an accident took place at the BFPP2 power plant of Tata Steel in Odisha today. The news was confirmed by Tata Steel who in an official statement said that the incident took place at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha due to an escape of steam. "The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to a hospital for further treatment," the statement read. The company also said that after the incident, all emergency protocol services were activated and the area was cordoned off. Tata Steel Share Rallies, Subsidiaries Slump on Merger Plan.

Read Tata Steel's Statement Here:

In a statement, Tata Steel says, "We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a… pic.twitter.com/rycvypRkrR — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

