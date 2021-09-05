On the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor among several other political leaders extended their greeting to the teachers of the nation. It is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's 133rd birth anniversary today.

Every year on September 5, Teachers' Day is observed. It is the birthday of a great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers’ Day 2021 Messages & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, SMS, Wishes and Quotes To Thank and Appreciate Your Teachers.

Take a look at the tweets:

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted all the teachers and marked the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's 133rd birth anniversary today. The President greeted the teachers on the eve of Teachers' Day and said the day is an occasion when the nation honours the dedicated services of all the teachers who play a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of our children. In Indian tradition, teachers are placed at the same pedestal as God.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. "It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times", the tweet read.

On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and paid humble tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day 2021. "My gratitude to all our Gurus on the special occasion of Teachers Day, who play a vital role in shaping young minds & building our nation", Goyal tweeted.

Humble tributes to an outstanding educator, philosopher, statesman & former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. My gratitude to all our Gurus on the special occasion of #TeachersDay, who play a vital role in shaping young minds & building our nation. pic.twitter.com/3IyabNnfh3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2021

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended Teachers' Day greetings and thanked the ones who taught him and the ones who continue to teach him every day!

Happy #TeachersDay to all who have taught me and continue to teach me every day! pic.twitter.com/X0EnJFGHar — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 5, 2021

Former Puducherry lieutenant governor (LG) Kiran Bedi extended Teachers' Day wishes by sharing a video that lists things under the caption, 'What is needed from a teacher'.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, greeted the people of the nation on Teachers' Day. Taking to Twitter, he extended gratitude to all teachers for shaping the country.

Happy Teachers' Day! I am grateful to all the teachers for shaping our country's future & turn our children into responsible citizens. The Delhi government is proud of its teachers, and they will be honoured today with #StateTeachersAwards pic.twitter.com/zMBVwsLcUX — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 5, 2021

