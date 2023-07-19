Bihar Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav was admitted to Mediversal Hospital in Patna after complaining of chest pain. More details are awaited.

Tej Pratap Yadav Health Update:

Bihar Minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to Mediversal Hospital in Patna after he complained of chest pain. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fdC4eRXC2c — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)