10-Year-Old Boy Sells Bird Food To Pay for His Sister Sakeena Begum’s Brain Cancer Treatment:

Telangana | A 10-yr-old boy sells bird food in Hyderabad to pay for his sister Sakeena Begum's brain cancer treatment. "We haven't received any help. We received govt funds only till radiation therapy. The medication is too expensive," says Bilkes Begum, Sakeena's mother pic.twitter.com/S5G5l9cKWq — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

