In an unfortunate incident that took place in Telangana, a B. Tech 1st-yr student of CMR college collapsed while going to college premises. The incident took place on Friday, March 3. After the student collapsed, he was shifted to a hospital but was declared brought dead. "We've no info on it, neither has received any complaints. Might be a case of natural death," Medchal CI, Rajasekhar Reddy said. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The video shows the student walking on college premises when he collapses on the floor all of a sudden. Hyderabad Shocker: First-Year Engineering Student Collapses While Walking, Dies of Heart Attack in CMR College Premises (Watch Video).

Might Be a Case of Natural Death

Telangana | A B. Tech 1st-yr student of CMR college y'day collapsed while going to college premises. He was shifted to hospital but was declared brought dead. We've no info on it, neither has received any complaints. Might be a case of natural death: Medchal CI, Rajasekhar Reddy. — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

First-Year Engineering Student Dies of Heart Attack:

Its so Sad, a Btech 1st year #student of CMR Engineering College died, reportedly of #cardiacarrest, suddenly collapsed while walking in the building, in #Medchal, outskirts of #Hyderabad, #Students and official immediately shifted him to hospital, but... 😢#heartattack #CPR pic.twitter.com/Fztq4pYMfq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)